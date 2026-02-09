Scotland Piles Up Record Total in T20 Clash Against Italy

In a commanding performance, Scotland registered the first 200-plus total of this T20 World Cup, scoring 207 for 4 against Italy in their Group C match at Eden Gardens on Monday. Key contributions came from opener George Munsey, who made 84, along with late innings fireworks from Brendon McMullen and Michael Leask.

Scotland looked revitalized following their defeat to the West Indies, with Munsey delivering a masterclass in batting. His partnership with Michael Jones, totaling 126 runs, put Italy under immediate pressure. Despite being dropped on 41, Munsey powered ahead to notch his 14th T20 fifty off 30 balls.

For Italy, the game was compounded by captain Wayne Madsen's injury, an unfortunate dive that ruled him out of the match. Scotland, having missed a direct World Cup berth and entering the tournament dramatically, seemed driven to prove a point, pushing their score past 200 for a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)