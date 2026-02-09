Left Menu

Scotland Piles Up Record Total in T20 Clash Against Italy

Scotland scored 207 for 4 against Italy in their T20 World Cup match, marking the first 200-plus total of the tournament. George Munsey's 84 and late contributions from Brendon McMullen and Michael Leask were key to the big score. Italy struggled, compounded by an injury to captain Wayne Madsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:51 IST
Scotland Piles Up Record Total in T20 Clash Against Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding performance, Scotland registered the first 200-plus total of this T20 World Cup, scoring 207 for 4 against Italy in their Group C match at Eden Gardens on Monday. Key contributions came from opener George Munsey, who made 84, along with late innings fireworks from Brendon McMullen and Michael Leask.

Scotland looked revitalized following their defeat to the West Indies, with Munsey delivering a masterclass in batting. His partnership with Michael Jones, totaling 126 runs, put Italy under immediate pressure. Despite being dropped on 41, Munsey powered ahead to notch his 14th T20 fifty off 30 balls.

For Italy, the game was compounded by captain Wayne Madsen's injury, an unfortunate dive that ruled him out of the match. Scotland, having missed a direct World Cup berth and entering the tournament dramatically, seemed driven to prove a point, pushing their score past 200 for a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Uncertainty Sends British Bond Yields Higher

Political Uncertainty Sends British Bond Yields Higher

 Global
2
Cupid Limited Chairman Increases Equity Stake, Strengthens Growth Prospects

Cupid Limited Chairman Increases Equity Stake, Strengthens Growth Prospects

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning

Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026