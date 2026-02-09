Australia's Challenging T20 World Cup Journey Without Top Bowlers

Injuries have left Australia down on pace power as they head into the T20 World Cup, with key players Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined. Despite this, veteran Nathan Ellis asserts that the revamped attack can still bring home the trophy.

Due to back and Achilles injuries, Cummins and Hazlewood are unable to participate, leaving Australia without its top fast-bowling trio, including Mitchell Starc. Nathan Ellis, now leading the pace unit, remains hopeful that they can compensate for the absence of their seasoned teammates.

As Ellis prepares for the opener against Ireland, focus shifts to adapting strategies, especially in the wake of a 3-0 warmup series defeat to Pakistan. Ellis, mainly a death bowler, acknowledges potential changes in his role to adapt to these challenging circumstances.

