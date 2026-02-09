Young Racing Prodigy Atiqa Mir Shines Against the Odds

In a remarkable display of talent and perseverance, Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir excelled against the odds in the WSK Super Master Series at the Circuit di Napoli. Climbing from a lowly 32nd to finish 16th amid a world-class grid, the 11-year-old demonstrated her passion and potential on the tracks.

Participating in her second race of the junior category, Atiqa impressed by setting the sixth fastest qualifying time in wet conditions. This achievement is even more noteworthy given it was her first time driving in such challenging conditions in the junior class, showcasing a maturity beyond her years.

Despite encountering setbacks, including two DNFs and penalty-laden races, Atiqa's performance remains a sign of a bright future in racing, with encouragement from her father, former National Karting champion Asif Mir, and support from the F1 Academy. Her determination to improve and succeed promises an exciting journey ahead.

