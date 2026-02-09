BWF's Bold Revamp: A New Era for Global Badminton Competitions

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has unveiled its revamped schedule, retaining the India Open's Super 750 status while downgrading the Syed Modi International to Super 100. This update will reduce India's share of events from four to two in the new international badminton circuit.

A total of 36 tournaments across six tiers, including newly expanded Super 1000 events, are planned under the new structure. The total annual prize pool is set to rise to approximately USD 26.9 million, with prize money across categories witnessing significant increases.

By 2027, World Championship formats will introduce group stages before knockout rounds, ensuring all players get at least two matches. With these changes, BWF aims to propel badminton into a globally competitive sport, enhancing audience engagement and providing sustainable growth opportunities for players and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)