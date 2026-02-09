Left Menu

BWF's Bold Revamp: A New Era for Global Badminton Competitions

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced a redesigned tournament schedule, enhancing the India Open to Super 750 status while downgrading the Syed Modi International. The revamped tour will consist of 36 global events, offering increased prize money and expanded formats to enhance player experience and global representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has unveiled its revamped schedule, retaining the India Open's Super 750 status while downgrading the Syed Modi International to Super 100. This update will reduce India's share of events from four to two in the new international badminton circuit.

A total of 36 tournaments across six tiers, including newly expanded Super 1000 events, are planned under the new structure. The total annual prize pool is set to rise to approximately USD 26.9 million, with prize money across categories witnessing significant increases.

By 2027, World Championship formats will introduce group stages before knockout rounds, ensuring all players get at least two matches. With these changes, BWF aims to propel badminton into a globally competitive sport, enhancing audience engagement and providing sustainable growth opportunities for players and stakeholders.

