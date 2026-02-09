Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe delivered a commanding eight-wicket victory against Oman in match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, held at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. In the Group B match, Zimbabwe showcased precision and determination.

Batsman Brian Bennett remained not out at 48 runs from 36 balls, while Brendan Taylor contributed a solid 31 despite retiring hurt. The winning boundary came off Sikandar Raza's bat, sealing a successful chase of Oman's modest target of 104. Tadiwanashe Marumani added a brisk 21 runs off just 11 balls.

Oman's Sufyan Mehmood was noteworthy for his bowling, taking two wickets for 12 runs in three overs. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani was exceptional, securing the first breakthrough against Oman skipper Jatinder Singh early on and finishing with three wickets. Richard Ngarava matched this feat, adding to the team's stellar bowling display.

(With inputs from agencies.)