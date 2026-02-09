Left Menu

Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup

In a dominant performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe crushed Oman by eight wickets. Led by a stellar 48-run knock from Brian Bennett, Zimbabwe effortlessly chased down Oman's 104-run target. Blessing Muzarabani’s three crucial wickets earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:36 IST
Zimbabwe Shines with Commanding Win Over Oman in T20 World Cup
Blessing Muzarabani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe delivered a commanding eight-wicket victory against Oman in match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, held at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. In the Group B match, Zimbabwe showcased precision and determination.

Batsman Brian Bennett remained not out at 48 runs from 36 balls, while Brendan Taylor contributed a solid 31 despite retiring hurt. The winning boundary came off Sikandar Raza's bat, sealing a successful chase of Oman's modest target of 104. Tadiwanashe Marumani added a brisk 21 runs off just 11 balls.

Oman's Sufyan Mehmood was noteworthy for his bowling, taking two wickets for 12 runs in three overs. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani was exceptional, securing the first breakthrough against Oman skipper Jatinder Singh early on and finishing with three wickets. Richard Ngarava matched this feat, adding to the team's stellar bowling display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist

Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist

 India
2
Breaking Barriers: A Historic US Diplomatic Mission in Armenia

Breaking Barriers: A Historic US Diplomatic Mission in Armenia

 Armenia
3
Jyothy Labs Reports 7.2% Decline in Profit Amid Rising Expenses

Jyothy Labs Reports 7.2% Decline in Profit Amid Rising Expenses

 India
4
Tragic Discovery in Bilaspur: Woman's Body Found in Water Tank

Tragic Discovery in Bilaspur: Woman's Body Found in Water Tank

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026