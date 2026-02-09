UAE Sends Zohaib Home, Faces Off Against New Zealand in T20 Clash

On the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, the Emirates Cricket Board has dismissed batter Muhammad Zohaib for 'disciplinary reasons.' This decision comes as UAE prepares to face New Zealand in their first World Cup game since 2022, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

The removal of UAE's top-order batter adds pressure to their lineup, which recently struggled against Italy, being bowled out for a mere 81 runs. Zohaib, who batted at number nine in that match, previously scored 19 off 26 balls when placed third in the order against Nepal. The team has chosen 21-year-old Aryansh Sharma to partner with captain Muhammad Waseem at the top. Zohaib debuted for UAE in May 2025 and has played 16 T20Is, accumulating 303 runs at an average of 20.20 with a strike rate of 103.76.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, as his team gears up for the T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand, underscored the squad's unity and diverse composition, which includes players of Indian and Pakistani origin. Drawing confidence from a past T20I win over New Zealand in Dubai in 2023, he expressed optimism. 'Our strategy is simple. We've beaten them in the UAE before, but this is a different venue and a different game. They're a good and experienced team, but we have prepared like champions,' Waseem stated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)