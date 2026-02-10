Kokomo Murase Shines in Milano Cortina's Dazzling Big Air Triumph

Kokomo Murase from Japan emerged victorious in the women's snowboarding big air event at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, dazzling spectators with her skilled aerial maneuvers. The 21-year-old outperformed contenders including New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who earned silver, and South Korea's Yu Seung-eun, who took home the bronze.

Having previously won bronze in Beijing, Murase was overcome with emotion, placing a hand to her face when realizing she secured the gold medal. Her performance, which included a spectacular backside triple 1440, wowed audiences as she ascended to the podium smiling and waving. The medallists displayed impressive technical prowess on the Alpine stage.

Sadowski-Synnott recovered from an initial stumble to briefly lead after her second run, but ultimately could not eclipse Murase's skill. Judging was based on each athlete's top two runs out of three attempts. Austria's two-time gold medallist Anna Gasser had a difficult round, faltering in her first two runs to finish eighth.

(With inputs from agencies.)