India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

The Indian men's hockey team seeks redemption as it launches its FIH Pro League campaign, aiming to improve on their previous eighth-place finish. They face formidable opponents, Belgium and Argentina, in a series of high-stakes matches starting this Wednesday.

India's lineup, a balanced blend of seasoned players and promising young talent, hopes to leverage home advantage. Among the newcomers, Amandeep Lakra, Manmeet Singh, and Rosan Kujur stand out, having shown impressive form in the Hero Hockey India League.

Belgium and Argentina arrive with momentum, standing second and third in league standings. Belgium's head-to-head record against India is dominant, while India boasts a favorable history against Argentina. The competition promises intense action at Birsa Munda Stadium.