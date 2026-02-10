Left Menu

Kiwi Blasters Decimate UAE with Record-breaking Partnership

New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen led their team to a formidable 10-wicket victory over UAE in the T20 World Cup. Chasing 174, the pair smashed UAE's bowlers with their highest-ever tournament partnership, sealing the game in just 15.2 overs. UAE posted 173 but struggled against New Zealand's relentless batting.

Updated: 10-02-2026 19:02 IST
Kiwi Blasters Decimate UAE with Record-breaking Partnership
In a masterclass display of aggressive batting, New Zealand's opening pair, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, pulverized the UAE's bowling attack to claim a decisive 10-wicket triumph in the T20 World Cup. The duo's 175-run stand, a record for any wicket in tournament history, propelled New Zealand to effortlessly chase down a 174-run target in just 15.2 overs.

Despite UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's unbeaten 66 and a spirited 55 from Alishan Sharafu, which helped their team reach a respectable 173 for six, UAE's bowlers were flummoxed by New Zealand's calculated assault. Seifert and Allen's scintillating partnership marked a strong comeback for the Black Caps, who had been disappointed in the previous tournament edition.

UAE's bowling, despite occasional successes, succumbed to the strategic brilliance of Seifert and Allen, emphasizing the importance of containing national-level teams. Meanwhile, New Zealand's bowlers, led by Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, complimented the batting fireworks, restricting UAE's run flow post the initial onslaught, paving the way for a comprehensive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

