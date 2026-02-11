U.S. Olympians Defend Free Speech Amid Political Backlash

Amidst the political climate, America's Winter Olympics delegation was thrust into the national discourse on Tuesday when President Donald Trump labeled freestyle skier Hunter Hess a 'real loser.' The remarks, stemming from Trump's response to Hess's internal conflict about competing for the United States, quickly sparked a rally of support from fellow athletes defending Hess and advocating for free expression, a hallmark of American values.

The response from U.S. athletes highlighted the uneasy convergence of sport and politics at the Games. Cross-country skier Ben Ogden, fresh off ending a 50-year medal drought for the U.S. in men's events, lamented the episode as a disappointing moment. His sentiment was echoed by Zak Ketterson and others who criticized the political backlash as a contradiction to free speech ideals.

As athletes navigate personal tensions over recent events in the United States, skiers like Lauren Jortberg and curler Rich Ruohonen have voiced concerns over their roles as representatives of protest and patriotism. In a call for unity, Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Olympic officials underscored the power of free expression in fostering dialogue and togetherness, advocating that athletes' contributions extend beyond the sports arena.

