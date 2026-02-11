Guatemala to End Program with Cuban Healthcare Workers Amid U.S. Pressure

Guatemala has announced its decision to terminate a program that brought hundreds of Cuban healthcare workers to the country. This move, revealed by the Guatemalan government on Tuesday, comes amid external pressures and a recent national health system evaluation.

Currently, the program hosts 412 healthcare workers, including 333 doctors, who contribute to local medical services. However, a 'technical analysis' suggests that the discontinuation will help strengthen Guatemala's national health capabilities and ensure service continuity, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The announcement aligns with efforts by the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, which has urged countries to distance themselves from Cuba. This geopolitical influence is evidenced by similar actions in the Caribbean nation of the Bahamas. Additionally, Guatemala has recently solidified its economic ties with the U.S. by signing a crucial trade agreement.