Guatemala to End Program with Cuban Healthcare Workers Amid U.S. Pressure

Guatemala will end its program involving Cuban healthcare workers, following a decision to bolster its own national health system. This move is influenced by U.S. pressure on countries to cut ties with Cuba. The decision affects current Cuban doctors working in Guatemala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guatemala has announced its decision to terminate a program that brought hundreds of Cuban healthcare workers to the country. This move, revealed by the Guatemalan government on Tuesday, comes amid external pressures and a recent national health system evaluation.

Currently, the program hosts 412 healthcare workers, including 333 doctors, who contribute to local medical services. However, a 'technical analysis' suggests that the discontinuation will help strengthen Guatemala's national health capabilities and ensure service continuity, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The announcement aligns with efforts by the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, which has urged countries to distance themselves from Cuba. This geopolitical influence is evidenced by similar actions in the Caribbean nation of the Bahamas. Additionally, Guatemala has recently solidified its economic ties with the U.S. by signing a crucial trade agreement.

