Harbhajan Singh Criticizes Pakistan's U-Turn on India T20 Clash

Harbhajan Singh criticizes Pakistan for prioritizing financial interests over principles, accusing them of reversing their boycott against India in the T20 World Cup due to financial implications. The Pakistan government's decision came after discussions with the ICC and other cricket boards, emphasizing the importance of the tournament and India's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:27 IST
Harbhajan Singh Criticizes Pakistan's U-Turn on India T20 Clash
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a jab at Pakistan's decision to participate in the T20 World Cup match against India, accusing them of being swayed by financial incentives. Singh suggested that despite initially supporting Bangladesh's stance, Pakistan ultimately reversed their boycott due to financial considerations, including possible ICC sanctions and loss of tournament hosting rights.

Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of the highly-anticipated game against India, but on Monday, the Pakistani government ordered its cricket team to proceed with the match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Singh remarked that Pakistan realized the tournament could continue without them, but not without India, which led to their change of heart.

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and other cricket figures commented on Pakistan's U-turn. Ganguly emphasized that sports and politics should remain separate, while former cricketer Atul Wassan criticized the inconsistency, describing it as a 'drama' that demoralizes Pakistani players. Madan Lal stated that Pakistan's participation maintains the tournament's appeal.

The Pakistani government's decision followed discussions involving the ICC, the PCB, and Bangladesh Cricket Board, amid international pressure. Initially boycotting in support of Bangladesh, Pakistan reversed its stance after failing to shift venues outside India and faced potential penalties. The directive to play was reinforced by high-level talks with Sri Lanka and a request for resolution.

