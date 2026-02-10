Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan Stars in Pakistan's Victory Over U.S. in T20 World Cup

Sahibzada Farhan's explosive half-century powered Pakistan to a 32-run victory against the United States in the T20 World Cup, ensuring their second consecutive win in Group A. Despite a valiant effort from Shubham Ranjane, Pakistan's bowlers successfully contained the U.S., setting up a showdown against India.

Sahibzada Farhan delivered a standout performance for Pakistan, securing a 32-run win over the United States in the T20 World Cup's Group A encounter. Farhan's explosive 73 off 41 balls set the tone for the 2009 champions as they posted a solid score of 190-9 in Colombo.

Pitted against a spirited U.S. side, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan, claimed five wickets between them, limiting the U.S. to 158-8. Shubham Ranjane's fighting effort of 51 couldn't rescue the Americans from their second straight defeat.

With their sights set on the upcoming clash against defending champions India, Pakistan is riding high on confidence, ready to tackle another challenging contest in their pursuit of the title.

