Ranjit Singh and Abhilasha Sanjeev Shine at Kochi Marathon

Ranjit Singh and Abhilasha Sanjeev triumphed in the men's and women's categories at the 4th Federal Bank Kochi Marathon. Singh completed the marathon in 2:28:53, while Sanjeev finished in 3:10:26. The event saw over 7,800 runners and distributed ₹15 lakh in prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:34 IST
In a thrilling athletic event, Ranjit Singh and Abhilasha Sanjeev emerged victorious in the men's and women's categories at the 4th Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, held by CleoSportz.

Ranjit Singh, an Army officer, crossed the 42.1 km finish line in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 53 seconds, marking his debut victory in Kochi. Abhilasha Sanjeev from Maharashtra clinched the women's marathon title with a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 26 seconds.

The marathon attracted more than 7,800 participants, including international competitors. The prize pool totaled ₹15 lakh, with cash and medals awarded to top finishers across various categories.

