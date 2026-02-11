Left Menu

India's Bold Approach: Balancing Risks and Rewards in T20 World Cup

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar advises against overanalyzing India's batting struggles against USA in T20 World Cup. He emphasizes the success of their aggressive approach. India won by 29 runs despite initial setbacks. India's batting lineup is a mix of maturity and aggressiveness, offering a balance against future challenges.

In the aftermath of India's momentous victory against the USA in their opening T20 World Cup match, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has advised not to overanalyze the team's initial batting struggles. Despite losing six wickets for just 77 runs in the 13th over at Wankhede Stadium, India's unwavering aggressive strategy facilitated a 29-run triumph.

Bangar stressed the significance of maintaining this aggressive demeanor, acknowledging the inherent risks. He lauded the current batting lineup for its blend of maturity and fearless play, asserting that such an approach has yielded substantial accomplishments over the past 18 months.

As India gears up to face Namibia, focus shifts to potential team changes. With Washington Sundar's improved fitness, Bangar anticipates his inclusion as a possibility, though he expects fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to return over Mohammed Siraj for the next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

