Indian Golfers Shine at PIF Saudi Ladies International

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth made a strong start at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, both carding 3-under 69s. They are tied for 21st, five shots behind leader Hye-Jin Choi. The tournament features a significant prize purse of USD 5 million and three other Indian participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:23 IST
Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth showcased impressive performances in the opening round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International, each carding 3-under 69s. This effort puts them in a tie for 21st place, trailing Korea's Hye-Jin Choi by five shots.

Japan's Chizzy Iwai is currently second in the standings with a score of 65. The tournament, which features a significant prize purse of USD 5 million, has attracted a strong 120-player field, including three other Indian competitors. Aditi Ashok, ranked T-70, carded 1-under 71.

Additionally, Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi continue their rounds amidst challenging competition. Both Dagar and Prashanth executed strategic birdies to bolster their positions, with Dagar maintaining a clean card while Prashanth overcame a bogey on the 18th to finish at 3-under 69.

(With inputs from agencies.)

