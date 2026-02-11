Left Menu

UAE's Squad Shake-Up: Haider Shah Joins T20 World Cup Line-Up

The ICC Event Technical Committee has sanctioned Haider Shah as a replacement for Muhammad Zohaib in the UAE team for the T20 World Cup. Zohaib was withdrawn due to mental well-being and team welfare concerns. The approval by the Event Technical Committee is mandatory for the change.

Haider Shah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC Event Technical Committee has greenlit the addition of Haider Shah to the United Arab Emirates squad in the T20 World Cup, following the withdrawal of Muhammad Zohaib.

Zohaib's exit from the line-up was attributed to unresolved mental well-being and team welfare issues, the ICC release indicated, leaving out specifics.

The process of replacing a player demands the consent of the Event Technical Committee, including key figures such as Wasim Khan and Shaun Pollock, prior to any official squad modifications.

