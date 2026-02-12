Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham not a big club, says former manager Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur are "not a big club" because of their ​policy in the transfer market, former manager Ange ​Postecoglou has said in the wake of ‌the ​London club's sacking of head coach Thomas Frank on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:51 IST
Soccer-Tottenham not a big club, says former manager Postecoglou
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur are "not a big club" because of their ​policy in the transfer market, former manager Ange ​Postecoglou has said in the wake of ‌the ​London club's sacking of head coach Thomas Frank on Wednesday. Frank replaced Postecoglou after the Australian was sacked despite winning the Europa League last season, but struggled ‌and left with his side in 16th position in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone.

"When you look at their expenditure and particularly their wages structure, they're not a big club," Postecoglou told The Overlap's Stick to ‌Football podcast. "I saw that because, when we were trying to sign players, we weren't in the market for ‌those players."

Postecoglou took Tottenham to fifth in his first season in charge but they failed to build on that and finished 17th in his second campaign, despite winning the Europa League to end a 17-year wait for silverware. He said the club's reluctance to compete with ⁠the ​Premier League's big hitters in ⁠the transfer market was holding it back.

"I think they didn't realise that, to actually win, you've got to take some risks," he said. "I ⁠felt like Tottenham as a club were saying, 'we're one of the big boys', and the reality is I don't think they ​are."

Frank was Tottenham's fifth full-time manager since the popular Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019, months after ⁠leading them to the Champions League final. One of the major beefs of the club's fan base is they fail to land their transfer ⁠targets.

Frank ​had hoped to sign Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White last summer but he stayed at Forest while Arsenal beat Tottenham to the signing of Eberechi Eze. Postecoglou, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest after 39 days in ⁠charge earlier this season, suggests Frank did not realise the type of structure he was walking into.

"There's no guarantee ⁠whichever manager you bring in. ⁠They've had world-class managers there and they haven't had success. And for what reason?" he said. "Thomas is walking in and what's his objective? What's the club's objective? Did ‌Thomas know he ‌was walking into that? I don't know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Belgian police raid EU offices, Belgian wealth fund over possible fraud

UPDATE 1-Belgian police raid EU offices, Belgian wealth fund over possible f...

 Global
2
Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr tax dues

Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr ta...

 India
3
Tests not in focus, no red-ball cricket back home: Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek

Tests not in focus, no red-ball cricket back home: Netherlands all-rounder L...

 India
4
AAP demands white paper on financial health of power utilities in Haryana

AAP demands white paper on financial health of power utilities in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026