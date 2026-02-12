Soccer-Balotelli says he was racially abused playing in UAE

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:12 IST
Former Italy forward Mario Balotelli ​said he was racially ​insulted while playing for ‌Emirati second-tier ​side Al-Ittifaq during a match against Dubai City on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who previously ‌played for Manchester City, Liverpool, AC Milan and Inter Milan, joined Al-Ittifaq last month after a stint at Italian side Genoa.

"Today, during ‌a match, I was racially abused multiple times. I was ‌repeatedly told: 'Uh uh uh, you go eat banana. There is absolutely no place for racism in football, or in the society," Balotelli wrote on ⁠Instagram after ​the 2-0 ⁠loss at Hatta. "This kind of behaviour cannot be normalised, excused, or ignored. I'm ⁠speaking out to bring awareness - not just for myself, but for ​every player who has been subjected to this. Enough is ⁠enough."

Al-Ittifaq and Dubai City did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Balotelli, ⁠who ​has been vocal about several incidents of racism throughout his career, said he had not expected to face the ⁠problem in the UAE.

"I've always condemned all acts of racism, but ⁠I didn't ⁠expect it here. I hope serious measures are taken to prevent this from happening again," he ‌added.

