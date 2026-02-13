Left Menu

African Cup of Nations Set for Expansion

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) plans to expand the Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams, as announced by President Patrice Motsepe. The tournament will shift to a four-year cycle after 2028. Despite media speculation, the 2027 finals will still be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:09 IST
African Cup of Nations Set for Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering expanding the Africa Cup of Nations to include 28 teams, according to President Patrice Motsepe. This potential change was announced during a press conference in the Tanzanian capital, though no specific implementation date was provided.

The tournament, which currently features 24 teams, has undergone several expansions since its inception, including a shift from a 16-team format. Motsepe affirmed that moving forward, the Cup of Nations would occur every four years post-2028.

Contrary to recent reports, Motsepe confirmed that the 2027 finals will proceed as planned in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, dismissing concerns over potential infrastructure issues. The CAF President emphasized efforts to enhance the tournament's global reputation, following controversies during the recent finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026