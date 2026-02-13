African Cup of Nations Set for Expansion

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering expanding the Africa Cup of Nations to include 28 teams, according to President Patrice Motsepe. This potential change was announced during a press conference in the Tanzanian capital, though no specific implementation date was provided.

The tournament, which currently features 24 teams, has undergone several expansions since its inception, including a shift from a 16-team format. Motsepe affirmed that moving forward, the Cup of Nations would occur every four years post-2028.

Contrary to recent reports, Motsepe confirmed that the 2027 finals will proceed as planned in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, dismissing concerns over potential infrastructure issues. The CAF President emphasized efforts to enhance the tournament's global reputation, following controversies during the recent finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)