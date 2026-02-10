Left Menu

Drought Crisis: Millions Face Hunger in Kenya's Arid Northeast

Over 2 million people in Kenya are experiencing hunger due to severe drought conditions, especially in cattle-keeping communities. The persistent drought, linked to climate change, has led to livestock deaths and severe food shortages, reminiscent of past crises in the region. Affected areas span across the Horn of Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:54 IST
Over two million people in parts of Kenya are facing hunger as drought conditions persist, with cattle-reliant communities in the northeast being the hardest hit. The images of emaciated livestock have shocked many residents near the Somali border, a region heavily impacted by climate change.

Rainy seasons have become shorter, with limited rainfall leading to drought and severe livestock losses. This mirrors the situation between 2020 and 2023, when millions of animals died across Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia. Although a famine was averted in Somalia during this period, the effects of failed wet seasons are now being felt across the Horn of Africa.

The situation is most dire in Kenya's Mandera county, where critical water shortages have resulted in livestock deaths and malnourished children. Similar weather patterns and water shortages threaten Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda. Experts attribute these challenges to climate change, affecting rain-fed agriculture, a key economic driver in Africa.

