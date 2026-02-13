Suravajjula's Spectacular Upset in WTT Star Contender
Snehit Suravajjula shocked the tournament by overcoming Japanese 13th seed Mizuki Oikawa, securing a spot in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of WTT Star Contender in Chennai 2026. Notable victories also included Nithya Mani's triumph over 14th seed Minhyung Jee and wild card entrants advancing to the mixed doubles semifinals.
In a stunning upset at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026, Snehit Suravajjula saved six match points to defeat Japanese 13th seed Mizuki Oikawa, propelling himself into the pre-quarterfinals. Suravajjula's thrilling 3-2 victory kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
Nithya Mani also made headlines by defeating 14th seed Minhyung Jee of Australia, claiming a place in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Indians continued their strong showing as G Sathiyan and Manush Shah advanced in the men's singles division.
Adding to the excitement, wild card pair Payas Jain and Syndrella Das secured their spot in the mixed doubles semifinals by overcoming top seeds Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. The path to the finals is assured for India with another Indian team awaiting in the semis.
