Suravajjula's Spectacular Upset in WTT Star Contender

In a stunning upset at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026, Snehit Suravajjula saved six match points to defeat Japanese 13th seed Mizuki Oikawa, propelling himself into the pre-quarterfinals. Suravajjula's thrilling 3-2 victory kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Nithya Mani also made headlines by defeating 14th seed Minhyung Jee of Australia, claiming a place in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Indians continued their strong showing as G Sathiyan and Manush Shah advanced in the men's singles division.

Adding to the excitement, wild card pair Payas Jain and Syndrella Das secured their spot in the mixed doubles semifinals by overcoming top seeds Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. The path to the finals is assured for India with another Indian team awaiting in the semis.

(With inputs from agencies.)