Ecuador Upsets Australia: A Davis Cup Shock
Australia, led by captain Lleyton Hewitt, faced a shocking 3-1 defeat to Ecuador in the Davis Cup qualifiers. Despite lacking top-ranked players, Ecuador secured victory on home ground. Australia's exit continues a decline under Hewitt's leadership, missing the Finals for the first time in 2025.
In a stunning upset, Australia endured their most dismal Davis Cup performance under captain Lleyton Hewitt, succumbing to a crushing 3-1 defeat against Ecuador in the qualifiers. The absence of Alex De Minaur, Australia's leading player, intensified the team's woes in Quito as they faced insurmountable challenges.
Ecuador, devoid of top 200 players, capitalized on their home clay advantage. They secured early momentum by winning both opening singles matches. Alvaro Guillen Meza triumphed over Rinky Hijikata in a hard-fought three sets, and the 257th-ranked Andres Andrade delivered a shocking blow by defeating world number 86, James Duckworth.
The outcome marks a further decline for Australia, who had reached finals in consecutive years before falling short in 2025, Hewitt's 10th year at the helm. Meanwhile, Ecuador progresses to the second round of qualifiers to face Britain in September.
