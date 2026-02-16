Left Menu

Olympic Fever: Late Surge in Winter Games Ticket Sales

Demand for Winter Olympics tickets has surged post-holiday, with fans continuing to purchase tickets well into the Games' second week. Regional buying habits influence timing, according to On Location CEO Paul Caine. Sports tourism is booming, with expenditures projected to exceed $1 trillion in coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:04 IST
The Winter Olympics have witnessed a surprising rise in ticket sales, with fans committing to attend after the holiday season and even into the Games' second week, revealed On Location CEO Paul Caine.

Speaking to Reuters, Caine noted the variance in fan enthusiasm timing, particularly for the current Winter Games, suggesting that festive breaks prompted decisions to attend.

Ticket sales have reached 85%, totaling 1.27 million as of Saturday, with regional buying habits showing Americans purchase earlier while European and some Asian customers typically decide later. The emergence of sports tourism as an economic powerhouse is notable, with spending set to skyrocket in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

