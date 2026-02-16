Left Menu

Devdutt Padikkal's Double Delight: A Masterclass in First-Class Cricket

Devdutt Padikkal's maiden double century led Karnataka to a dominant score of 689/6 against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. With strong contributions from Ravichandran Smaran and others, Karnataka's batting showcase compounded Uttarakhand's struggles, setting a challenging target at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:28 IST
Devdutt Padikkal
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of batting prowess, Skipper Devdutt Padikkal made headlines with his first-ever double hundred in first-class cricket, securing a formidable 689 for six for Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttarakhand.

Ravichandran Smaran also shone bright with an unbeaten 121, as the Karnataka batters continued to dominate at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Commencing their innings at 355 for two, Padikkal and Karun Nair's 129-run partnership set the stage. Although Uttarakhand found breakthroughs, Karnataka's lineup, featuring stellar performances by Padikkal, Smaran, and others, proved insurmountable for their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

