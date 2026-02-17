Left Menu

Scotland Survives Dramatic Collapse to Post 170 Against Nepal

Scotland ended their final T20 World Cup Group C clash against Nepal with a score of 170 for 7, thanks to Michael Jones' 71-run contribution. Despite a batting collapse, Scotland managed a competitive total. Nepal's Sompal Kami and Nandan Yadav took crucial wickets to challenge the Scots.

In a thrilling encounter, Scotland posted a score of 170 for 7 against Nepal in their final T20 World Cup Group C match on Tuesday. Michael Jones spearheaded Scotland's innings with a 71-run knock off 45 deliveries.

Despite Scotland's promising start, they experienced a dramatic batting collapse. However, Jones' efforts helped them reach a competitive total. On the bowling front, Nepal's Sompal Kami was instrumental, claiming three wickets for 25 runs.

Nandan Yadav supplemented the attack by taking two crucial wickets for 34 runs, putting pressure on the Scottish batting lineup. The match highlighted Scotland's resilience and Nepal's formidable bowling attack.

