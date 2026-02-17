Left Menu

India Eyes Victory Against Netherlands Amid Spin Controversy

As India prepares to face the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addresses the team's performance against spin. India's mixed results against spin are evident, but they aim to maintain their undefeated streak in a pivotal group stage match.

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical and spirited confrontation, India is setting its sights on fortifying its unbeaten streak as it squares off against the Netherlands in a pivotal ICC T20 World Cup group stage match. The showdown is slated to occur at Ahmedabad's renowned Narendra Modi Stadium this Tuesday.

Amid the anticipation, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has shed light on the team's nuanced approach towards handling spin. Reflecting on a particularly challenging encounter against Pakistan in Colombo, Kotak emphasized a blend of aggression and strategic play. India has notably fared better against pacers, which has been a recurring theme throughout the tournament.

In prelude to this significant match, Kotak lauded the efforts of players like Ishaan, Surya, Tilak, and Shivam for executing the plan effectively during the spin-dominant contests. The impending challenge will see India tackle the Dutch spin arsenal comprised of adept bowlers such as Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe, amongst others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

