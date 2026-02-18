Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Cricket Triumph: A Historic Ranji Trophy Journey

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team made history by defeating Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, marking their first appearance in a final. This achievement was celebrated by leaders and citizens alike and recognized as a pivotal moment in the region's sporting history.

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has made history by advancing to the Ranji Trophy final after defeating Bengal by six wickets in the semi-finals. This remarkable achievement was hailed as a landmark victory in the domestic cricket scene, sparking widespread celebration across the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his congratulations on behalf of the people of J&K, highlighting the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches, and support staff. He expressed hope that this victory would inspire more young athletes in the region and lead to future successes on a national level.

Prominent political figures, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, also praised the team's efforts. The triumph was discussed in the J&K Legislative Assembly, with members applauding the team's extraordinary performance. Former Test cricketer Irfan Pathan, who mentored the team, celebrated their achievement on social media.

