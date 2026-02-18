Sahibzada Farhan's Heroics Propel Pakistan to Victory
Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten century and Usman Tariq's four-wicket haul helped Pakistan secure a decisive 102-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Farhan hit 100 off 58 balls, leading Pakistan to 199. Namibia collapsed at 97, with wickets shared by Tariq and Shadab Khan.
Sahibzada Farhan delivered a stellar performance with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to steer Pakistan to a convincing 199 for three against Namibia in the T20 World Cup Group A clash.
His blistering innings included 11 fours and four sixes. Salman Agha and Shadab Khan added valuable contributions, with 38 and 36 runs respectively.
In response, Namibia struggled as Usman Tariq's four for 16 and Shadab Khan's three for 19 dismantled their batting lineup, restricting them to 97 all out in just 17.3 overs, ensuring Pakistan's spot in the Super 8s.
