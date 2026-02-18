Controversy Unfolds: Benfica's Prestianni Denies Racist Insult Against Vinícius

During a tense Champions League match, Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica firmly denied accusations of racially insulting Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

The incident escalated when Vinícius claimed he was insulted, leading to halted gameplay and a review of anti-racism protocols. Benfica supported Prestianni, arguing the distance prevented Madrid players from hearing alleged comments.

Criticism unfolded as players and figures, including Kylian Mbappé, stood by Vinícius. UEFA is assessing reports while discussions around racism in soccer intensify. The game ended in controversy, with Benifca insisting any insult was a misunderstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)