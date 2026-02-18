Controversy Unfolds: Benfica's Prestianni Denies Racist Insult Against Vinícius
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni has denied racially insulting Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. The incident occurred during a Champions League match, leading to significant controversy and halted gameplay. Prestianni claims his words were misunderstood, while Vinícius shares his experience of repeated racism in soccer.
During a tense Champions League match, Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica firmly denied accusations of racially insulting Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.
The incident escalated when Vinícius claimed he was insulted, leading to halted gameplay and a review of anti-racism protocols. Benfica supported Prestianni, arguing the distance prevented Madrid players from hearing alleged comments.
Criticism unfolded as players and figures, including Kylian Mbappé, stood by Vinícius. UEFA is assessing reports while discussions around racism in soccer intensify. The game ended in controversy, with Benifca insisting any insult was a misunderstanding.
