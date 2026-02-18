Left Menu

Pakistan's Stellar Spin: A Complete Performance Shines in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's cricket team delivered a commanding performance against Namibia to secure a 102-run victory in the T20 World Cup. Skipper Salman Agha praised the team's all-around skills, especially the spinners and Sahibzada Farhan's maiden century. As they head to the Super Eights, confidence is high for the upcoming clash with New Zealand.

Pakistan's national cricket team showcased an outstanding performance against Namibia, clinching a decisive 102-run victory in the T20 World Cup. Skipper Salman Agha praised the team's collectively strong showing, highlighting Sahibzada Farhan's maiden century and the spinners' dominance. The victory marks a significant comeback following a heavy defeat by India.

As Pakistan braces for their upcoming Super Eights match against New Zealand on Saturday, Salman expressed optimism, citing the team's recent form and depth in both spin and all-round capabilities as key strengths. According to Salman, quality spin-bowling in conditions like Sri Lanka's is advantageous, negating the need for a reliance on pace.

The victory over Namibia also saw mystery spinner Usman Tariq's remarkable 4/16 spell. Player of the Match, Sahibzada Farhan, attributed his performance to consistent domestic cricket efforts. Meanwhile, Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus reflected on the tournament as a learning experience, focusing on improving against world-class spin bowling ahead of future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

