The eagerly anticipated Ranji Trophy final will see Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir face off at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi, starting February 24. Karnataka has shown formidable prowess, building an 802-run lead against Uttarakhand in the semifinals.

Jammu & Kashmir's entry into the final marks a historical first for the team, attained through a six-wicket triumph over Bengal. The chosen venue aligns with the Karnataka State Cricket Association's strategy to bring cricket to less urbanized areas, following its president Venkatesh Prasad's vision of statewide cricket infrastructure enhancement.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while now fit to host major matches, remains unused to ensure uninterrupted security work. Prasad's commitment to improve cricket amenities in Karnataka underscores the decision to host the match in Hubballi, reflecting a broader commitment to rural sports development.

