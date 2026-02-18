Left Menu

Karnataka vs. Jammu & Kashmir: A Historic Ranji Trophy Final Clash

The Ranji Trophy final features Karnataka versus Jammu & Kashmir at KSCA Stadium in Hubballi from February 24. Karnataka boasts an impressive lead, while Jammu & Kashmir secures its debut final slot. The KSCA's push for statewide cricket development underpins the event's strategic location choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:49 IST
Karnataka vs. Jammu & Kashmir: A Historic Ranji Trophy Final Clash

The eagerly anticipated Ranji Trophy final will see Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir face off at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi, starting February 24. Karnataka has shown formidable prowess, building an 802-run lead against Uttarakhand in the semifinals.

Jammu & Kashmir's entry into the final marks a historical first for the team, attained through a six-wicket triumph over Bengal. The chosen venue aligns with the Karnataka State Cricket Association's strategy to bring cricket to less urbanized areas, following its president Venkatesh Prasad's vision of statewide cricket infrastructure enhancement.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while now fit to host major matches, remains unused to ensure uninterrupted security work. Prasad's commitment to improve cricket amenities in Karnataka underscores the decision to host the match in Hubballi, reflecting a broader commitment to rural sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: ...

 Global
2
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.

India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Googl...

 Global
3
The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on Australian Roads

The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on ...

 Australia
4
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026