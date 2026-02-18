Shivam Dube's Heroics Propel India to Victory

In a standout performance, Shivam Dube scored a crucial half-century, guiding India to a solid 193/6 against the Netherlands during their T20 World Cup encounter on Wednesday.

Despite an early slump with Abhishek Sharma dismissed without scoring for the third consecutive time, and moderate scores from Ishan Kishan (18), Tilak Varma (31), and Suryakumar Yadav (34), India recovered swiftly.

Contributions from Hardik Pandya (30) along with Dube helped accumulate 76 runs for the fifth wicket. On the Dutch side, Aryan Dutt was the standout bowler, taking 2/19. The match highlights India's ability to bounce back and deliver performances under pressure.

