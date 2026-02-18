Ligue 1 team Rennes has appointed Franck Haise as their new head coach, replacing Habib Beye. The club has signed Haise on a contract extending until 2027, with the immediate challenge of elevating Rennes to fourth place for a shot at Champions League qualification. Rennes currently trails behind Marseille by six points with just 12 fixtures remaining.

Haise was recently released from his position at Nice after a series of setbacks and fan disputes. He brings along his former assistants, Johann Ramaré and Lilian Nalis, to join him at Rennes. Known for his previous success at Lens, Haise nearly led the team to triumph over PSG in 2023, securing a Champions League spot and earning acclaim for his tactical acumen.

In addition to his coaching credentials, Haise is an avid wine enthusiast. Dubbed ''The Oenologist'' by friends, he finds solace in wine culture as an escape from the high-pressure football environment. His new role comes with the perk of proximity to the Burgundy wine region, aligning well with his passions.

