Left Menu

Franck Haise: Rejuvenating Rennes While Savoring Wine

Ligue 1 club Rennes has appointed Franck Haise as its new coach following the departure of Habib Beye. Haise, a wine aficionado, aims to secure a Champions League spot for Rennes while enjoying time in Burgundy’s wine region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:59 IST
Franck Haise: Rejuvenating Rennes While Savoring Wine
  • Country:
  • France

Ligue 1 team Rennes has appointed Franck Haise as their new head coach, replacing Habib Beye. The club has signed Haise on a contract extending until 2027, with the immediate challenge of elevating Rennes to fourth place for a shot at Champions League qualification. Rennes currently trails behind Marseille by six points with just 12 fixtures remaining.

Haise was recently released from his position at Nice after a series of setbacks and fan disputes. He brings along his former assistants, Johann Ramaré and Lilian Nalis, to join him at Rennes. Known for his previous success at Lens, Haise nearly led the team to triumph over PSG in 2023, securing a Champions League spot and earning acclaim for his tactical acumen.

In addition to his coaching credentials, Haise is an avid wine enthusiast. Dubbed ''The Oenologist'' by friends, he finds solace in wine culture as an escape from the high-pressure football environment. His new role comes with the perk of proximity to the Burgundy wine region, aligning well with his passions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: ...

 Global
2
India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at AI Impact Summit.

India will be powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence across the world: Googl...

 Global
3
The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on Australian Roads

The Hidden Dangers of Distracted Driving: Unveiling the Invisible Threat on ...

 Australia
4
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026