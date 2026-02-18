Left Menu

Julia Simon Leads France to Historic Gold in Biathlon Relay

Julia Simon secured a gold medal for France in the women's 4x6-kilometer biathlon relay at the Milan Cortina Olympics. It marked France's first victory in the event in 34 years, with Sweden taking silver and Norway bronze. Simon's precision shooting was crucial in the final leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anterselva | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:27 IST
In a thrilling finish at the Milan Cortina Olympics, Julia Simon's precision shooting on the final leg secured France a historic gold in the women's 4x6-kilometer biathlon relay. It was a significant achievement, marking the first time France won gold in this event in 34 years.

With three gold medals to her name at these Games, Simon's performance was the highlight of the race. France finished in a combined time of 1 hour, 10 minutes, 22 seconds. Despite some initial setbacks, such as Camillie Bened's penalty loop, the team remained determined.

Sweden, the defending champions, finished with a silver medal, trailing 51.3 seconds behind France. Norway took the bronze after losing time in the final leg. The race was intensely competitive, with Germany narrowly missing a podium finish.

