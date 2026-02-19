The FIA, Formula One's governing body, is stepping up its game by addressing a suspected loophole in the engine regulations. On Wednesday, they proposed a crucial amendment aimed at enhancing fairness and competitive balance throughout the season.

From August, compliance with power unit compression limits must be shown at a heated 130 degrees Celsius, not just at ambient temperatures. This change is pivotal, especially for teams like Mercedes, suspected but not proven to be leveraging thermal expansion for performance gains. As a primary engine supplier to top teams such as McLaren, the update could alter the playing field significantly.

With other teams like Red Bull making their own engines, and industry giants like Ferrari and Honda in the mix, the FIA's decision has cast a spotlight on the technical nuances that can make or break a season. As pre-season testing continues in Bahrain, officials remain vigilant about enforcing these technicalities to ensure fair play across all teams.

