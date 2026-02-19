Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Drone Incidents at Korean Border

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressed approval for South Korea's acknowledgment of drone incursions into North Korea. She urged vigilance to prevent further violations of sovereignty. North Korea plans to bolster border security to safeguard against repeated incidents, state media KCNA reported.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has commended South Korea for officially recognizing the incursion of drones into North Korean territory, according to state media outlet KCNA on Thursday.

She emphasized the importance of South Korea's efforts to prevent further violations of North Korean sovereignty and stressed that the North Korean military will intensify its vigilance along the South Korean border.

"The border with the enemy should be solid," Kim stated, reinforcing the need for heightened security measures.

