Preserving Tradition: 'A New Dawn' Shines in Globalization Era
Yoshitoshi Shinomiya’s anime, 'A New Dawn', addresses the clash between tradition and technological progress. Set against climate change and urbanization, it follows Keitaro's struggles over his family's ancestral home and factory. The film, noted for its visual artistry, reflects universal themes affecting communities globally.
Renowned Japanese director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya has captured the world's attention with his animated film debut, 'A New Dawn', highlighting the critical importance of preserving cultural heritage in the age of relentless technological advancements and globalization.
Debuting in the main Competition category at the Berlin Film Festival, the film follows the emotional journey of Keitaro, portrayed by Riku Hagiwara, as he navigates the impending demolition of his family's cherished home and firework factory. The narrative artfully explores personal themes intertwined with global issues like climate change and rapid urbanization.
Shinomiya expressed concerns about the erosion of local communities, a consequence of both natural disasters, like Japan's 2011 earthquake, and human actions. An interplay of mythical pastel visuals and 3D illustrations reflects his traditional artistic roots, emphasizing the enduring allure of handcrafted artistry amidst the rise of artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
