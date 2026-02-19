Scotland Seeks Consistency in Six Nations Challenge

Scotland must rally for another standout Six Nations performance against Wales, urged lock Scott Cummings on Wednesday. After a decisive 31-20 win over England, Scotland aims to maintain consistency, having previously struggled in matches following victories over the English side.

Inconsistencies have plagued Scotland in past tournaments, with several triumphs over England followed by defeats in subsequent games. Cummings, speaking from their training base in Spain, highlighted the importance of sustaining momentum, especially after a frustrating loss to Italy.

The team's strategy involves carrying their energetic play and mindset into the Cardiff match, where a passionate Welsh crowd is anticipated. Cummings, who recently toured with the British & Irish Lions, expressed eagerness to perform under the intensity of such an atmosphere.

