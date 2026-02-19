Legal Battle Heats Up Over EPA's Climate Policy Rollback

A coalition of health and environmental organizations has launched a legal challenge against the Trump administration for pulling back on crucial climate regulations. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, targets the removal of scientific findings that form the backbone of U.S. climate policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency, under the Trump administration, announced plans to repeal the 17-year-old endangerment finding and eliminate federal greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The agency defended its stance, stating it was adhering strictly to the law as intended by Congress.

Despite the EPA's arguments of financial savings, environmental groups warn the policy reversal will cost U.S. consumers significantly more in fuel expenses and challenge efforts to curb climate change. The Biden administration later countered the rollback, emphasizing potential consumer savings with stricter emissions standards.

