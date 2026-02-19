Tragedy on the Slopes: One of the Deadliest Avalanches Strikes Sierra Nevada

A catastrophic avalanche in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California has resulted in the deaths of eight backcountry skiers, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. A ninth skier is presumed dead, making this incident one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history.

Rescue teams battled extreme weather, responding to a group of 15 skiers who were engulfed by a massive snow slide. The group, which included four guides from Blackbird Mountain Guides, was on a three-day excursion when the avalanche occurred. Despite the harsh conditions, six survivors were successfully rescued.

The avalanche was triggered near the rugged terrain of Castle Peak, north of Lake Tahoe. As the Sierra Avalanche Center warns of ongoing high avalanche danger, the recovery of the bodies will proceed when weather conditions improve. This tragic event highlights the inherent risks of backcountry skiing, an activity popular in the snow-heavy region.

