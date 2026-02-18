Left Menu

Security Strategies Set for Khelo India Winter Games

Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi reviewed security measures for the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg. A high-level conference was held with police, army, and other agencies. Discussions focused on security arrangements, traffic regulation, and emergency response to ensure the events run smoothly and safely.

Updated: 18-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:03 IST
Security Strategies Set for Khelo India Winter Games
Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi has taken crucial steps to ensure security for the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games, slated to take place in Gulmarg later this month.

A significant high-level security meeting was convened at the venue, chaired by Birdi himself, who serves as the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir. The meeting saw participation from senior officers of the police, army, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration.

Discussions during the conference addressed pressing issues such as security arrangements, area control, and deployment strategies. Emphasizing inter-agency coordination, the Inspector General mandated stringent measures to ensure the safety and organization of the Winter Games.



