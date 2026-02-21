Left Menu

Revamp in Indian Golf: '72- The League' Set to Transform the Sport

Veteran golfer Arjun Atwal praises '72- The League', a new event in the Professional Golf Tour of India, for its innovative match-play team format. Launched by PGTI and Game of Life Sports, it aims to increase fan engagement and elevate Indian golf's global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:20 IST
Revamp in Indian Golf: '72- The League' Set to Transform the Sport
golfer
  • Country:
  • India

The landscape of Indian golf is primed for transformation with the launch of '72- The League', hailed by veteran golfer Arjun Atwal as a progressive development in the sport. Organized by the Professional Golf Tour of India in collaboration with Game of Life Sports, the league will adopt a novel match-play team format.

Atwal emphasized the league's potential to capture the interest of non-golf enthusiasts by drawing parallels with team sports, such as cricket, and hopes it will bolster fan engagement and enhance player visibility. This fresh approach could redefine the public's perception of golf in India, attracting attention at grassroots levels.

With matches concluded in a rapid format, '72- The League' promises a dynamic spectator experience. While Indian golf has progressed steadily, Atwal encourages players to make a stronger mark internationally. As young talents like 16-year-old Kartik Singh turn professional early, the league offers opportunities to excel under pressure, potentially paving the way for broader success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

 India
2
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
3
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
4
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026