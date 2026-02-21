Revamp in Indian Golf: '72- The League' Set to Transform the Sport

The landscape of Indian golf is primed for transformation with the launch of '72- The League', hailed by veteran golfer Arjun Atwal as a progressive development in the sport. Organized by the Professional Golf Tour of India in collaboration with Game of Life Sports, the league will adopt a novel match-play team format.

Atwal emphasized the league's potential to capture the interest of non-golf enthusiasts by drawing parallels with team sports, such as cricket, and hopes it will bolster fan engagement and enhance player visibility. This fresh approach could redefine the public's perception of golf in India, attracting attention at grassroots levels.

With matches concluded in a rapid format, '72- The League' promises a dynamic spectator experience. While Indian golf has progressed steadily, Atwal encourages players to make a stronger mark internationally. As young talents like 16-year-old Kartik Singh turn professional early, the league offers opportunities to excel under pressure, potentially paving the way for broader success.

(With inputs from agencies.)