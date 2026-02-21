Ireland's Decisive Win Highlights England's Struggles at Twickenham

England's rugby team faced a crushing 42-21 defeat against Ireland at Twickenham, a match characterized by England's tactical flaws and Ireland's overwhelming determination. With 10 minutes to spare, Ireland's Stuart McCloskey's impressive 60-meter chase epitomized the visitors' relentless spirit, overshadowing England's effort.

Coach Andy Farrell's focus on attitude paid off, yet for England, it was a frustrating afternoon. Fans, disenchanted by England's performance, began exiting the stadium. England's prior undefeated streak seemed a distant memory as they found themselves trailing 22-0 within half an hour.

Despite efforts to change the game's trajectory, coach Steve Borthwick's adjustments had little effect. England's Maro Itoje, marking his 100th cap, acknowledged the need for improvement. Following a promising start to the championship, England must regroup ahead of tough matches against Italy and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)