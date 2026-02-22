Sangram Singh to Make History in Argentina's MMA Arena

In an unprecedented move for Indian martial arts, Sangram Singh, India's foremost MMA icon, is poised to enter the Argentine combat arena for the first time. He will headline Samurai Fight House 28 (SFH 28) in Tigre, Buenos Aires, on April 5, creating a landmark as the first Indian MMA contender in Argentina.

Sangram Singh is set to face French fighter Matteo Monteiro in a captivating duel that contrasts his extensive international experience against Monteiro's youthful vigor. Known as India's Iron Man, Singh's transformation from professional wrestling to MMA has been extraordinary, building vital experience from bouts in Georgia and Amsterdam.

Complementing this historical debut, Martin Pakciarz, President of Samurai Fight House, praised Sangram for embodying the organization's values of heart, discipline, and global ambition. Forcing his way onto the global stage, Singh has compellingly argued that India's MMA talent deserves international recognition, with Argentina being his latest endeavor.

Sangram Singh, speaking about his journey, opined that his wrestling roots provided a unique foundation for his MMA success. With matches across Europe honing his abilities, Argentina represents a new chapter. "Samurai Fight House is a prestigious league," he mentioned, expressing plans to make India proud on this significant platform.

Training with coaches like Bhupesh Kumar, Singh has worked hard to hone his core skills, focusing on transitions, ground control, and striking strategies, ensuring he's primed for elite international competition. For SFH 28, Sangram aims to showcase the depth of his tactic and stamina on the grand stage.

This impending battle against Matteo Monteiro is eagerly anticipated, offering a contrast between seasoned resilience and fresh ambition, forecasting one of the most enticing matches of SFH 28. Monteiro, representing Europe's rising MMA tide, faces Singh's veteran versatility that only years of high-level wrestling and cage fighting can yield. (ANI)

