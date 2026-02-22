Tragic Neighbour Dispute Turns Fatal in Jogna Khera

A man has been killed following a heated dispute between neighbors in Jogna Khera village, according to police reports. The altercation, involving the victim Labh Singh and his neighbor Surjit Singh, turned deadly when Surjit allegedly attacked Labh with a Kasi, a sharp farming tool.

The victim collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed for medical assistance. Surjit Singh, the alleged attacker, has since fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter. The ongoing disagreement between the neighbors is thought to have led to the tragic event.

SHO Mohinder Singh, upon receiving the call, arrived at the location with a police team to commence inquiries. A case has been registered, and efforts to capture the suspect are underway as further investigations continue into the precise cause of the violent incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)