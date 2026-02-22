Left Menu

Tragic Neighbour Dispute Turns Fatal in Jogna Khera

A man was allegedly murdered in Jogna Khera after a heated neighborhood dispute. Labh Singh died following an altercation with his neighbor Surjit Singh, who attacked him with a farming tool. Police are investigating the incident and have registered a case as they search for the absconding suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been killed following a heated dispute between neighbors in Jogna Khera village, according to police reports. The altercation, involving the victim Labh Singh and his neighbor Surjit Singh, turned deadly when Surjit allegedly attacked Labh with a Kasi, a sharp farming tool.

The victim collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed for medical assistance. Surjit Singh, the alleged attacker, has since fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter. The ongoing disagreement between the neighbors is thought to have led to the tragic event.

SHO Mohinder Singh, upon receiving the call, arrived at the location with a police team to commence inquiries. A case has been registered, and efforts to capture the suspect are underway as further investigations continue into the precise cause of the violent incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

