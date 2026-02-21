Left Menu

Johannes Klaebo's Unstoppable Gold Medal Surge at the Winter Olympics

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo made history by achieving the most gold medals by a single athlete in a single Winter Olympics with his sixth victory in men's cross-country skiing. This feat surpasses Eric Heiden's long-standing record. Klaebo's success highlights Norway's dominance in the Winter Games, amassing a record 18 golds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tesero | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:01 IST
Norwegian skiing sensation Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has etched his name in Winter Olympics history by sweeping the men's cross-country skiing events. Klaebo's latest victory marks his sixth gold in these Games, breaking a record held by American Eric Heiden since 1980.

Klaebo's stunning performance in the 50-kilometer mass start not only shattered the historic record but also contributed to Norway's unprecedented 18 gold medals. Despite two of his wins in team events, Klaebo's individual dominance remains unparalleled.

With 11 career Winter Olympic golds, Klaebo is now second only to U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps in Olympic gold count. The celebration was a show of Norwegian strength as Martin Loewstroem Nyenget and Emil Iversen completed the medal sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

