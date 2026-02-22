England Triumphs over Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup Opener

In a commanding performance, England defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their first Super Eights encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks England's 12th consecutive triumph over Sri Lanka in T20I cricket.

Reflecting on the loss, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed disappointment but highlighted the positive aspects of their bowling attack. Despite restricting England to 146/9, with Phil Salt's brisk 62 leading the charge, Sri Lanka faltered in chasing the target, losing wickets at crucial moments.

Sri Lanka's response saw their batting lineup crumble, managing only 95 runs. Despite Shanaka's spirited 30-run innings, England's bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, proved too strong. Sri Lanka now looks to regroup for their clash against New Zealand, while England prepares to face Pakistan.