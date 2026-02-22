Left Menu

England Triumphs over Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup Opener

England clinched a 51-run victory over Sri Lanka in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener at Pallekele. Despite Sri Lanka's fight, England's disciplined bowling restricted them to 95 runs, marking England's 12th consecutive win against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Sri Lanka aims to rebound against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:45 IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a commanding performance, England defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their first Super Eights encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks England's 12th consecutive triumph over Sri Lanka in T20I cricket.

Reflecting on the loss, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed disappointment but highlighted the positive aspects of their bowling attack. Despite restricting England to 146/9, with Phil Salt's brisk 62 leading the charge, Sri Lanka faltered in chasing the target, losing wickets at crucial moments.

Sri Lanka's response saw their batting lineup crumble, managing only 95 runs. Despite Shanaka's spirited 30-run innings, England's bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, proved too strong. Sri Lanka now looks to regroup for their clash against New Zealand, while England prepares to face Pakistan.

