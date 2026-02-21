Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Role Under Scrutiny: Suryakumar Stands Firm

Tilak Varma's performance in the T20 World Cup has faced scrutiny due to his struggles against slow bowlers. Despite this, skipper Suryakumar Yadav supports Tilak's role, highlighting his potential and the overall strategy. With confidence in their bowling unit, the team is prepared for upcoming challenges.

Tilak Varma's batting performances during the T20 World Cup have attracted attention, but captain Suryakumar Yadav dismissed any speculation about replacing him. Suryakumar emphasized that Varma's role is defined by team strategy while acknowledging Varma's high standards and recent struggles against slow bowlers.

Despite challenges with the ball gripping on certain tracks, Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in Tilak's abilities and his vital place at No. 3. The skipper remains positive about the team's bowling strength, reassuring that even par scores can be defended, thereby emphasizing their comprehensive preparations.

Looking ahead to upcoming matches, Suryakumar is undeterred by the potential impact of toss results, advocating confidence in performance over conditions. He chose to focus on playing present situations rather than hypothetical concerns like the 'Law of Averages,' highlighting a pragmatic approach to upcoming engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

