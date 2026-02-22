Left Menu

Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 95 in Dramatic Collapse

In a cricket match against England, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 95 runs. Jofra Archer and Will Jacks played a crucial role, each taking significant wickets. Sri Lanka's batting lineup struggled, with the highest scorer, Dasun Shanaka, making 30 runs.

In a cricket clash against England, Sri Lanka's batting lineup faced a spectacular collapse, being bowled out for a mere 95 runs. The match highlighted impressive performances from England's bowlers.

Jofra Archer and Will Jacks shone for England, each making significant contributions with wickets. Archer took two wickets for just 20 runs in his three-over spell while Jacks impressed with three wickets in his four overs.

The Southern Asian team's highest contribution came from Dasun Shanaka, who managed to score 30 runs. Despite his efforts, Sri Lanka's innings quickly unraveled, resulting in a convincing performance by the English bowlers.

